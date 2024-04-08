PTA Shares 5G Deployment Plan With IT Ministry

In a significant development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared a comprehensive 5G working paper with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT&T).

This pivotal document, crafted by PTA officials after consultation within the industry, outlines a roadmap for the deployment and integration of 5G networks nationwide.

Under the stewardship of the newly appointed Federal Secretary for the Ministry of IT, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood, the working paper will be presented to the Ministry of Finance, sources told ProPakistani.

The working paper encompasses a plethora of essential facets crucial for the successful launch of 5G services. From industry preparations and anticipations to addressing concerns and delineating regulatory frameworks, it offers a holistic view of the journey toward 5G adoption.

Moreover, it underscores the capacity of 5G networks to support emerging technologies, propelling Pakistan into the realms of innovation and connectivity.

Integral to the rollout of 5G is the assessment of spectrum availability, a task undertaken diligently by the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

A recent board meeting convened to evaluate the spectrum landscape for 5G deployment, with discussions centered on optimal allocation and utilization strategies. The imminent issuance of meeting minutes promises transparency and insight into the total spectrum available for 5G services.

According to sources, once the Frequency Allocation Board allocates the spectrum and the working paper for 5G is shared with the Finance Ministry, the federal government will issue a policy directive for the launch of 5G.

Following the policy directive, the PTA will initiate the process by hiring consultants for the launch of 5G.