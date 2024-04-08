Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meeting Called to See Shawwal Moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan is slated to meet on Tuesday, April 9, at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to see the Shawwal moon.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will comprise representatives from various institutions including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

Participating members include Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Allama Muhammad Dr. Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, and Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar. Additionally, zonal committees in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will contribute to the moon-sighting process.

Chairman Maulana Azad emphasized public involvement in sighting the Shawwal moon, marking the end of Ramadan.

The PMD forecasts that the Shawwal moon is likely to be visible in Pakistan on April 9, with an estimated birth time of 11:21 pm local time on April 8. The moon is anticipated to be 19 to 20 hours old on April 9, visible to the naked eye for approximately 50 minutes after sunset.

If sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared a five-day holiday for Eidul Fitr, from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, offering citizens a four-day break to celebrate the festival.

Eid ul Fitr holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar, symbolizing the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide observe a month of fasting, with Eid festivities marking the culmination of this period of self-restraint.