Here’s the Fitrana Amount for 2024 in Pakistan

The Chairman of the Shariah Board Pakistan, Sheikh Al-Hadith Professor Dr. Mufti Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Jalali, made announcements regarding the minimum Sadaqah Fitrana and Fidya for fasting this year.

Dr. Jalali revealed that the minimum Sadaqah Fitrana and Fidya for fasting in 2024 have been set at Rs. 300 per person. Additionally, the Fidya for individuals unable to fast due to health reasons has been fixed at Rs. 300 per person.

Emphasizing the significance of philanthropy and the obligation for individuals with financial means to contribute, Dr. Jalali urged wealthy individuals and benefactors to fulfill their obligations according to their financial capabilities.

The specified values for different food items are set at Rs. 600 for oats, Rs. 2,400 for dates, and Rs. 4,400 for raisins. Furthermore, Dr. Jalali outlined the Fidya rates for fasting the entire month of Ramadan, R. s9,000 for wheat flour, Rs. 18,000 for oats, Rs. 72,000 for dates, and Rs. 132,000 for raisins.

It was clarified that Fidya for fasting is exclusively applicable to individuals who are chronically ill or incapable of fasting with no prospects of recovery.

Additionally, Dr. Jalali urged travelers and those temporarily unable to fast to make up for missed fasts, as Fidya cannot serve as a substitute for fasting.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security has established the minimum Zakat amount at Rs. 135,179. The ministry has mandated Zakat imposition on savings accounts and profit and loss sharing (PLS) accounts with a balance of Rs. 135,179 or more. Consequently, individuals meeting the specified criteria will be required to pay 2.5% Zakat on their total account balance.