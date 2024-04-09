Arshad Nadeem Set to Fly Out to South Africa to Train for Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s Olympic medal hope, Arshad Nadeem, is set to fly out from Lahore to South Africa on Thursday to undergo a training camp for five weeks.

Talking to local media, Arshad confirmed: “Yes, I will fly on Thursday night,” as the javelin thrower will be trained by a renowned coach, Terseus Liebenberg, at the North West University.

Terseus was named as the best coach of the past two decades by the South Africa Athletics Annual, a publication of the South Africa Athletics Statisticians in 2021-2022.

The South Africa-based coach has contemporary facilities at his disposal, as Arshad has a golden chance of improving his skillset. The Pakistani javelin thrower recorded a throw of 90.18 meter in the previous Commonwealth Games, which is his personal best and helped him attain the Gold Medal.

Arshad will train in South Africa till May 15 before returning back to Pakistan where his progress will be monitored by local coach, Salman Butt, who has been handling his rehabilitation and training for the last few weeks at the Punjab Stadium.

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower recently underwent a laser surgery on his right knee.

According to his coach, Salman Butt, “He has started managing standing throws. He is yet to throw with a run up and that he manages while walking. We are going slowly so that we could give good enough time to injury to heal up.”