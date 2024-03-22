Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Honors Arshad Nadeem’s Achievements With A 2.5 Million Cash Prize

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Arshad Nadeem and lauded him for his achievements and services to the country and announced a 2.5 million cash prize to honor him.

The premier of the country was also accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romeena Khurshid Alam MNA, and member of Punjab Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ Arshad Nadeem Promised Support to Help Him Win An Olympic Gold in Paris

Despite having scarce resources Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship while becoming the first Pakistani in history and also achieved 5th position in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Arshad also won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with his record throw of 90.18 meters something even his Indian competitor and Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics has not achieved so far.

The Javelin thrower began his career in 2012 and participated in many mega-world events while featuring in different categories.

PM Shahbaz Sharif and Arshad Nadeem discussed how sports can be promoted in the country, especially the rural areas, and what measures can be taken to help players groom and develop in various sports so that the nation can excel at International events such as the Olympics.

ALSO READ Fan Finds Hidden Harry Kane Statue Sparking Hilarious Memes Online

The star Javelin thrower will participate in the Paris Olympics this year in July where the athlete will compete in the Javelin category for the prestigious gold once again.

Pakistan has not won a single medal at the Olympic games since 1992 and that shows how sports have deteriorated in the country as a whole over the last 32 years.