Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Prayer Timings and Locations for Major Cities of Pakistan

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the prayer schedules for major cities across Pakistan have been released.

Below are the locations and timings for Eid prayers in key cities:

Islamabad

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at various prominent venues across Islamabad.

At Faisal Mosque, Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 8:00 am.

Eidul Fitr Namaz will be offered at Lal Masjid at 7:30 am

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at the main mosque in Marwa Town at 7 am.

At Jamia Masjid Medi Town Block A, Eid Namaz will be held at 7:15am.

Maulana Ghulam Murtaza will lead the Eid prayer at 7:30am at Masjid Al Huda Park Road.

Eid prayer will be offered at Faizan Madina G-11 center at 9:00 am

Lahore

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan President Allama Hisham Elahi Zahar will lead the Eid prayer at UET Housing Society Tawheed Park at 06:00 am.

Eid prayer at Model Town Central Park will be held at 07:00 am.

Maulana Hafiz Fazl-ur-Rahim Ashrafi will lead the Eidul Fitr prayer at 07:30 am at Jamia Ashrafia Ferozepur Road Lahore.

At Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Eid Namaz will be offered at 07:00am.

At Badshahi Masjid, the Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the Eid prayer at 08:30 am.

Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will be offered at 07:30 am.

Karachi

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam at 06:35 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30 am at Jamia Madnia Islamia in Jamshed Insari Park Gulshan Iqbal.

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 08:30 am at Jamia Masjid Rehman, Ahsanabad.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Noorani, Baloch Goth Orangi Town at 07:45 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 08:45 in Jamia Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Faizan Town Nai Sabzi Mandi.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Madani, Kemari at 07:30 am.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30 am at KD Ground Mangal Bazar Railway Society.

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:30 am at Jamia Masjid Nauman Sector 8/E Korangi Industrial Area.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Haqqani, Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth at 07:30 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Subhani, Future Colony Landhi at 07:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00 am at Jamia Masjid Aqsa, Muzaffarabad Colony Landhi.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30 am at Jamia Masjid Quba, Sherpao Colony Landhi.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30 am in Jama Masjid Al Hadi, Gaddafi Town, Landhi.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30 am in Jamia Masjid Munora, Block L Nazimabad

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:05 am in Jama Masjid Madani, Block N Nazimabad

Eid Namaz will be offered at 07:00 am in Jamia Masjid Sabri, Ranchorh Line.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:45 am at Muhammadi Masjid Ahle Hadith, Orangi Town.

Faisalabad

Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani will lead the Eidul Fitr prayer at Jamia Masjid Gulshan Rahmaniya Dawood Nagar at 07:00 am.

Mufti Bilal Ashraf will lead the Eidul Fitr prayer at Jamia Masjid Bilal Jhang Road at 07:00 am.

Maulana Karam Dad Huzaifi will lead the Eid prayer at 07:15am at Jamia Masjid Hifzah.

Maulana Khalid Mahmood Qasmi will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Qasmia Chauhar Majra at 07:30am.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Gol Ghulam Mohammadabad at 08:30 am.

Dr Atiq-ur-Rahman will lead the Eid prayer at 07:00 am in Jamia Salafiya.

Mufti Muhammad Nasrullah Aziz will lead the Eid prayer at 07:00 am at the Ahle Hadith Center Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30 am in Masjid, Imam Bargah Hyderia Aminpur Bazar.

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:15 am at Madrasah Fatima-Al-Zahra at 07:15am.

Multan

Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi will address at Shahi Eid Gah at 08:30 am while Allama Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi – head of Jamaat Ahl Sunnat Pakistan – will lead the prayer.

Hafiz Hilal Ahmad Owaisi will lead the Eid prayer at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani at 08:00 am.

Eidul Fitr prayer at Darbar Hazrat Shah Rukkan-e-Alam Multani will be held at 08:15 am.

In Darbar Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Qari Muhammad Saeed Sarmad will lead the Eid prayer at 08:30 am.

Peshawar

The main gathering of the Eid prayer will be held at Eid Gah Charsadda Road which will be offered at at 07:00 am.

Eidul Fitr prayers will be offered at Sunehri Masjid Sadar at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00 am in the Dervaish Mosque.

Quetta

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid, Shahbaz Town Quetta at 07:30 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Railway Football Ground Quetta at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Government Sandeman High School Quetta at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Eid Gah Ayub Stadium at 08:30 am.

Eid prayer will be held at Jamia Islami Chiki Shahwani at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Masjid Khizra, Satellite Town Mosque at 07:30 am.

Gujranwala

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Khurshid Ahle Hadith, satellite town at 06:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:15 am at the central Jamia Masjid Mukarram Ahl Hadith Model Town.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:00 am in the Faizan-e-Medina.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at Ground of Islamia College at 07:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00 am in Central Jamia Masjid Sheran Wala Bagh.

Eid prayer will be held at 07:00 am at Jamia Masjid Anwar-ul-Masajid.

Sialkot

Eidul Fitr will be offered at 08:00 am at the Central Jamia Masjid.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30 am at the Jamia Masjid Dunga Bagh Mujahid Road.

Muzaffarabad

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00 am in the main Eid Gah.

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00 am in Jamia Masjid Ishat ul Quran.

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00 am at Soheli Sarkar Masjid.

Nankana Sahib

Eid prayer will be offered at 7:30 am at Jamia Masjid Ghousia Sirajiya.

Eid prayer will be offered at 7:45 am at Jamia Masjid Noor.

Bahawalnagar

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 8:45 am at Jamia Razaa e Mustafa Trust Bahawalnagar.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 8:15 am at the main Eid Gah.

Kalabagh

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 06:15 am in Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:30 am at Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam.

Chiniot

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Madani Chowk at 6:30 am.

Eid prayer will be performed in Jamia Masjid Tabligh-ul-Islam.

Kalarkahar

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:15 am in the main Eid Gah.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:15 am at Motorway North Site Jamia Masjid

Kandhkot

Eid Namaz will be offered at 08:00 am in the main Eid Gah Kundkot.

Jhang

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Purani Eid Gah at 08:00 am.

Mianwali

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered in the main Eid Gah at 07:30 am.

Sukkur

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Gulshan Eid Gah at 08:00 am.