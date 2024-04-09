Massive Discount Announced on Train Tickets During Eid Holidays

Pakistan Railways has announced a massive discount on train tickets during the Eid holidays.

According to the official notification, there will be a 25% discount on fares of all passenger trains and classes.

ALSO READ Transporters Increase Ticket Prices Before Eid

The facility can be availed on all three days of Eid.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to gather today in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal moon.

Chairman Committee Mufti Abdul Kabir Azad will lead the gathering. The central gathering will be assisted by all zonal committees.

ALSO READ 8 Countries UAE Residents Can Travel to Without Visa

On the other hand, the holidays for Eid ul Fitr will kick off tomorrow.

Offices operating 5 and 6 days a week will get 3 and 4 official holidays respectively.

Offices will resume on 15 April, Monday.