Sindh Govt Fails to Stop Leaking Exam Papers

In yet another instance of administrative failure, the Sindh government faced embarrassment as the physics paper for the 10th class exam was leaked mere minutes before the scheduled start time. The leaked paper quickly circulated on WhatsApp, and solved versions were reportedly being sold for Rs. 500 through the messaging app.

The incident, which occurred in Nawabshah, has once again raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process and the government’s ability to prevent such leaks. Despite the implementation of Section 144 across examination centers in Sindh, aimed at curbing unauthorized access and maintaining order, the authorities seemed to be conspicuously absent from the premises. This lax enforcement allowed the centers to be crowded with unauthorized individuals, further complicating the situation.

Adding to the chaos, students were reportedly permitted to use mobile phones inside the examination halls, facilitating the dissemination of the leaked paper.

As the investigation into the matter unfolds, it remains to be seen what steps the Sindh government will take to address this alarming breach and restore confidence in the examination process. However, one thing is clear: the recurring instances of paper leaks demand urgent and concerted efforts to overhaul the system and ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations.