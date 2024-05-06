Pakistan Releases Teaser Trailer for T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey Unveiling Tonight

PCB released a teaser for the jersey reveal of the T20I World Cup today that the Men in Green will wear during the mega-event that will be held next month in the USA and the Caribbean.

The anticipation has increased after the teaser as Pakistan’s cricket fans eagerly await the unveiling of their team’s jersey for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024.

This time the PCB has come up with a unique slogan that captures the essence of Pakistani cricket as they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Jhalak junoon ki dikha de bande”, a phrase that will resonate with the unwavering passion and spirit of the nation.

Jhalak Junoon Ki Dikha De Banday 🌟 Stay tuned for the release this evening!#WearYourPassion pic.twitter.com/JMcrKdvfxc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2024

Pakistan will reveal its T20I World Cup jersey tonight, showcasing its excitement to don the jersey with unbridled enthusiasm during the mega-event.

As the first game of the T20I World Cup comes closer, the jersey can become a symbol of hope and inspiration. With “Jhalak junoon ki dikha de bande” echoing in their hearts, the Pakistani team will set forth on a journey, backed by the unwavering support of a nation that believed in their ability to conquer the world of cricket once more.

Pakistan will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6 against the hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas donning the jersey that will be released tonight.