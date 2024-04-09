PUBG Gamers Play to Contribute Donations to Edhi Schools

PUBG MOBILE Pakistan, the leading mobile gaming platform, held an event where players could contribute to real-world donations by completing in-game missions.

Today, on April 9th, the PUBG MOBILE community in Pakistan has achieved an incredible feat, reaching 1,000,000 times of in-game donations. As a result, PUBG MOBILE Pakistan is thrilled to announce a generous donation to Edhi Schools.

This remarkable accomplishment underscores the power of collective action and the dedication of PUBG MOBILE players across Pakistan. Through their unwavering commitment and effort in completing in-game missions, they have demonstrated their strong sense of social responsibility and compassion for their community.

“We are immensely proud of our PUBG MOBILE players in Pakistan for their extraordinary efforts in this charity event,” said Khawar Naeem, Country Head Tencent, PUBG MOBILE Pakistan. He added: “Their determination and generosity have made a tangible difference in the lives of others. It’s inspiring to see brands encouraging consumer engagement for social causes, fully backing the initiatives once milestones are reached.”

This initiative aligns with PUBG MOBILE’s broader mission to contribute positively to Pakistani society, particularly during Ramadan. Over the years, PUBG MOBILE has been actively involved in various charitable endeavors, ranging from food distribution to assisting communities affected by natural disasters.

The brand has also made significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts, flood donations, and campus scholarship programs, illustrating its commitment to social welfare and community development.

By leveraging its platform to facilitate charitable initiatives, PUBG MOBILE not only entertains millions of gamers but also serves as a force for good in Pakistan. Through its continuous support for philanthropic causes, PUBG MOBILE strengthens its bond with the Pakistani community and enhances its brand value as a socially responsible organization.

As PUBG MOBILE continues to evolve and expand its presence in Pakistan, it remains dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of its players and the broader society.