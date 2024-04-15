FBR Extends Deadline For Filing Sales Tax Returns

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 6:34 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of March 2024, upto April 22, 2024.

The last date for filing of monthly sales tax return form was April 18, 2024.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations on Monday, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has directed that the due date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of March, 2024, which is due on April 18, 2024, is extended to 22.04.2024, FBR added.

ProPK Staff

