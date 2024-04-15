Ministry of IT Initiates Process for Hiring New PSEB CEO

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has initiated the search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The move comes after the previous CEO, Ali Raza, stepped down in October 2023, leaving the position vacant for several months.

The official announcement formally invites applications for the coveted role. The MoITT has outlined criteria, the applicants must have a relevant degree in computer science, IT engineering, business administration, or a related field.

Preference will be given to individuals with a technical background and a master’s degree in marketing, management, or business administration. Additionally, 12 years of relevant experience with at least five years in a senior leadership role is required.

The PSEB, established in 1995, plays a critical role in promoting Pakistan’s IT industry. The organization supports IT companies and freelancers, and is currently spearheading the establishment of e-Rozgar Centers to empower freelancers.

The government has allocated a significant budget of Rs. 2 billion to the PSEB, with Rs. 1 billion dedicated to e-Rozgar centers and another Rs. 1 billion for IT training programs. A permanent CEO is crucial to ensure the effective management and implementation of these initiatives.

The Federal Cabinet has recently assigned the additional charge of CEO PSEB to Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Humera and asked the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications to start the hiring process for a permanent CEO of PSEB. The IT Ministry’s move to initiate the CEO appointment process is expected to bring stability to the PSEB.