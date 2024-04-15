Sarfaraz Ahmed Makes Unexpected Comment on Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has lauded the meteoric rise of Mohammad Rizwan in international cricket while acknowledging that the Multan Sultans’ captain is the best wicketkeeper in the country.

While speaking on a talk show, Sarfaraz highlighted that Mohammad Rizwan has elevated his game to another level and is currently one of the best batters in the world.

“Mohammad Rizwan has become more mature with time. The way he has been playing, everything about him has improved, “So, I think, currently he is the better wicketkeeper batter” Sarfraz remarked.

Rizwan’s consistency has also elevated the gameplay of players around him considering Usman Khan’s stellar performance in the Pakistan Super League 9.

Sarfaraz highlighted that when a player gets consistent chances in international cricket then he can improve but the player must work on himself, especially in the off-season.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner said that when youngsters get experience in the international arena they can eventually gain confidence. He urged the likes of Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Baig to work on themselves and gain further experience in the domestic cricket, so that they can serve Pakistan at the highest level in the future.

He emphasized the importance of four-day cricket pointing out that it can nurture a cricketer during the initial phase of their career highlighting that it can propel their skill, temperament, and technique before they reach the international stage.