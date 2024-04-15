Is ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour Coming to Pakistan?

There is a possibility that the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup trophy will be brought to Pakistan next month. Media reports suggest that the trophy will reach the green shores at the end of next month.

Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council are finalizing the dates for the trophy tour as the PCB is keen to bring the T20 trophy during the Pakistan-New Zealand series, with the first match scheduled for April 18. The New Zealand team consists mainly of young players due to the unavailability of their prominent players. The squad arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Set to Overtake Kohli and Rohit as Highest Scorer in T20Is

The T20 World Cup trophy tour will continue in the West Indies until April 20, after which the trophy will be brought to Pakistan. Reports reveal that the final date for the trophy tour, in Pakistan, will be decided by next week.

Pakistan men’s T20I cricket team faces multiple challenges leading up to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as the team travels to multiple locations before heading to the US and West Indies for the major event.

ALSO READ Pakistan, New Zealand in Talks For Yet Another ODI and T20 Series

The national team plays twelve T20Is – five against New Zealand (home), three against Ireland (away), and four against England (away) – before departing for the coveted T20 mega-event in June.

Recently, PCB (re)appointed Babar Azam as the captain of the white-ball team as he is set to open the innings in the shortest format of the sport.