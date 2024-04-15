Rain Likely to Spoil Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20 Series

The first two T20I matches of Pakistan – New Zealand series are set to get affected by rain as the weather predictions indicate a liking towards precipitation.

The first match of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 18. There is a 50% chance of rain during the day, while the playing hours of the match, 7-11 PM, have a 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain in the high 10s to lower 20s degrees Celsius.

On the day of the second T20I match, there is a 70% chance of rain which will drop down to 24% during the playing hours.

Pakistan Cricket Board announced the national squad for the home series against New Zealand where Babar Azam will lead the 17-member squad after his re-appointment as the skipper of Pakistan’s white-ball side following the PCB’s decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from captaincy.

The series also marks the start of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024.

The seven-member national men’s selection committee assembled the 17-member squad for New Zealand’s T20I tour of Pakistan, which will comprise five matches, to be played from 18 April to 27 April 2024, across two venues Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Both, Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir, are back in the squad after they decided to retract their retirement from international cricket after discussions with the PCB.

Spinners, Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir, have also been included in the squad to boost Pakistan’s spin department.

Due to his impressive performance in the Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition, Karachi-born UAE-based, Usman Khan, has also been named in the squad.

Multan Sultans fast bowler Muhammad Abbas Afridi and Karachi Kings batter Irfan Khan Niazi have also made it into the 17-member squad.