Bangladesh Ropes in Former Pakistan Leggie as Spin Coach Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering their spin department, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has enlisted the expertise of former Pakistan leg-spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, to serve as their spin coach for the impending 2024 T20 World Cup set to be held in the United States and the Caribbean.

The announcement comes as Bangladesh gears up to navigate the challenges of the T20 format on the international stage. With a proven track record as a spin maestro during his playing days, Mushtaq Ahmed brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the coaching setup.

Ahmed’s appointment underscores Bangladesh’s commitment to fine-tuning its spin arsenal, a crucial component in the fast-paced and dynamic T20 format. His insights and guidance are expected to play a pivotal role in honing the skills of Bangladesh’s spinners, equipping them with the tools necessary to thrive in the challenging conditions expected during the tournament.

As the countdown to the T20 World Cup commences, Bangladesh fans eagerly anticipate the impact of Mushtaq Ahmed’s mentorship on the team’s performance. With his appointment, Bangladesh aims to leverage his expertise to mount a strong challenge against the world’s best in T20 cricket.

Bangladesh have been drawn alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Tigers will play their opening match of the mega-event against arch-rivals, Sri Lanka on 7 June.

Bangladesh will be aiming to qualify for the super 8s stage of the competition for only the second time in their history. Their previous best finish was in 2007 as they qualified for the Super 8s stage.