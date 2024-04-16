Mohammad Rizwan Looks Set to Make Another T20I Record

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is set to achieve another milestone in T20I cricket as Pakistan face New Zealand in a five-match series beginning April 18 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan is close to surpassing Indian top-order batter, Virat Kohli, and Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam, record for the fastest 3,000 runs in T20I cricket; both achieved the feat in 81 innings each.

The unorthodox batter has scored 2,981 runs in 78 innings, needing 19 more runs in his next two innings to break the record. Achieving this feat would also make him the second Pakistani, after Babar, to reach 3,000 runs in T20I cricket.

In February, Mohammad Rizwan achieved an unprecedented milestone in T20 cricket by accumulating the most runs in T20 cricket since 2021.

The captain of the Pakistan Super League franchise, Multan Sultans, has scored 5,293 runs in 126 innings with a stellar average of 51.36, making him the most prolific batter in the last three seasons. He is the only batter in the world to score more than 5,000 runs in the format since 2021.

Rizwan’s numbers in International cricket have elevated to another level; he has a staggering record in the T20Is with 2981 runs, which include 26 fifties and one century.

Multan reached the Final of Pakistan Super League 9 under his leadership. His name did the rounds while the Pakistan Cricket Board were thinking of replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain.