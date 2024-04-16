Babar Azam on Track to Break Multiple T20 Records

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam is set to break multiple records during the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Wins in three out of five matches will result in Babar becoming the most successful T20I captain, surpassing the record held by Brian Masaba from Uganda who has 44 wins as captain. Babar is currently tied with England’s Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan with 42 wins as captain.

Most T20I wins as captain:

Player Matches Wins Brian Masaba 56 44 Asghar Afghan 52 42 Babar Azam 71 42 Eoin Morgan 72 42

If Babar decides to participate in all five matches of the series, he will match Aaron Finch’s record of captaining his country in most T20Is, 76 matches. Presently, Babar has led Pakistan in 71 T20I encounters.

Finch has another record of scoring the most runs as the captain of a T20I side, 2236 runs, which Babar is trailing by 42 runs.

Most runs as captain in T20Is:

Player Innings Runs Aaron Finch 76 2236 Babar Azam 65 2195 Kane Williamson 71 2125

Babar can also become the first Pakistani batter to surpass 4000 runs in T20I cricket as he requires 302 more to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli is the current leader in T20I run-scoring, 4037 runs, while Rohit Sharma stands second.

Most runs in T20I cricket: