Babar Azam on Track to Break Multiple T20 Records

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 5:15 pm

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam is set to break multiple records during the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Wins in three out of five matches will result in Babar becoming the most successful T20I captain, surpassing the record held by Brian Masaba from Uganda who has 44 wins as captain. Babar is currently tied with England’s Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan with 42 wins as captain.

Most T20I wins as captain:

Player Matches Wins
Brian Masaba 56 44
Asghar Afghan 52 42
Babar Azam 71 42
Eoin Morgan 72 42

If Babar decides to participate in all five matches of the series, he will match Aaron Finch’s record of captaining his country in most T20Is, 76 matches. Presently, Babar has led Pakistan in 71 T20I encounters.

Finch has another record of scoring the most runs as the captain of a T20I side, 2236 runs, which Babar is trailing by 42 runs.

Most runs as captain in T20Is:

Player Innings Runs
Aaron Finch 76 2236
Babar Azam 65 2195
Kane Williamson 71 2125
Babar can also become the first Pakistani batter to surpass 4000 runs in T20I cricket as he requires 302 more to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli is the current leader in T20I run-scoring, 4037 runs, while Rohit Sharma stands second.

Most runs in T20I cricket:

Player Innings Runs
Virat Kohli 109 4037
Rohit Sharma 143 3974
Babar Azam 103 3698
Martin Guptill 118 3531
Paul Stirling 136 3491

>