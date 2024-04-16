BCCI Official Goes to USA for Booking Indian Team’s Hotels During T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sent a senior official to New York to assess team facilities and find hotels for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

According to Indian media reports, an official from the Indian board will inspect a designated hotel and other arrangements. Indian players will travel to America after the conclusion of Indian Premier League matches, while teams reaching the knockout stage will travel to America later.

USA will host an ICC mega event for the first time, so the Indian board has sent a senior official to America for the facilities and hotel recommendations.

With less than a month left for the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian team will play their first match against Ireland on June 5 in New York, with the match between Pakistan and India scheduled for June 9 in New York.

It should be noted that the Indian board has previously arranged separate accommodations for their own team compared to other teams.

Earlier, India’s Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and Ex-Chief of the BCCI, Anurag Thakur, stated in a media briefing that India would maintain its decision to not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the next event after 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.