Shaheen Afridi Expected to Sit Out First Two Matches Against New Zealand

Former T20 captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is set to miss the initial two encounters between Pakistan and New Zealand in the five-match series.

According to sources, the decision to rest the left-arm pacer is part of the team’s rotation policy, ahead of the T20 World Cup, to manage the workload on fast bowlers.

Shaheen is expected to become an integral part of the national side in the last three T20Is, two of which will be held in Lahore.

Shaheen was recently removed from the T20I captaincy after an abysmal performance against the Kiwis, 4-1, and franchise side, Lahore Qalandars, finishing at the bottom of Pakistan Super League 9 under his captaincy. Pakistan Cricket Board termed the decision “a strategic move aimed at ensuring player well-being and peak performance”.

“While Shaheen Afridi has undeniably proven himself as a star fast bowler, leading Pakistan’s pace attack over the years, the board recognizes the importance of rotation and rest to maintain his peak performance. This decision aligns with the board’s commitment to safeguarding the longevity of the players, especially fast bowlers given their injury timelines in the past two years,” the PCB added.

“Keeping in mind workload management, this decision is to ensure Pakistan’s main bowlers remain at the top of their game. The board does not want the national men’s team to run into an injury crisis concerning bowling resources as seen before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where Shaheen had to be closely looked after and ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, where the team didn’t have the services of Naseem Shah.”

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to commence on 18 April in Rawalpindi.