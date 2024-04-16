PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Coin Toss Controversy in IPL: Faf Du Plessis Exposes Mumbai Indians’ Alleged Toss-Fixing

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 1:13 pm

South African batter Faf Du Plessis exposes Mumbai Indians’ alleged toss-cheating tactics in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Faf Du Plessis made a gesture to Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins during the Sunrisers Hyderabad match with RCB describing what happened at the coin toss against Mumbai Indians and how the coin was flipped.

Mumbai Indians have won the title 5 times in the history of the IPL, but there have been severe allegations of toss fixing on them over the years.

A video on X, formerly known as Twitter, went viral when former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath was seen flipping the coin while lifting it during the time of the toss before the match.

The five-time IPL champions find themselves in trouble and social media fans are bashing Hardik Pandya’s men after their coin toss antics.

The league is in clear jeopardy as lack of transparency has forced the netizens to think that all the IPL matches are already pre-decided.

On the other hand, Srinath and the match referee have been accused of toss tampering, resulting in a change in the match’s outcome.

The incident was pointed out by RCB’s captain, Du Plessis as he described to SRH’s captain, Pat Cummins as to what actually went down during the toss in the previous encounter.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

