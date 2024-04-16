CCLC Likely to Approve Rules for Appointment of DG Civil Aviation and Pakistan Airports Authority

The cabinet committee for disposal of legislative cases (CCLC) will likely approve notification for the rules for the appointment of Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airports Authority in its meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Sources said that the law minister has summoned the meeting of CCLC in which agenda items of different ministries will be considered.

The aviation division shall present four summaries including notification for the Rules for Appointment of Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, (2) Notification for the Rules for Appointment of Director General Pakistan Airports Authority (3) Notification for the Rules for Appointment of Private Board Members of Pakistan Airports Authority and (4) Notification for the Rules for Appointment of Private Board Members of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The meeting will also take up a summary pertaining to Legal Aid and Justice Authority Rules. 2023, besides the privatization division, will present a summary pertaining to the substituting of the Words “Federal Government” with Appropriate Authorities.