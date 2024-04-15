PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Regretful Nasir Jamshed Vows to Help His Talented Daughter Become a Cricketer [Video]

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 3:51 pm

Nasir Jamshed has vowed to train his daughter so that she can pursue her dream of becoming an international cricketer, stating that he will not let her make the same mistakes that he made in his career.

The 34-year-old is known for his spot-fixing scandals but seeks a chance at redemption by playing an important role in the development of his daughter’s cricketing career.

He posted a wholesome video of his daughter training in the nets with him and lamented “I won’t forgive myself for what I did with my career and I am truly sorry, but I will try to pass my talent onto my daughter and give her the best chance.”

The former opening batter served a 17-month jail sentence in the UK following his role in spot-fixing during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jamshed, was known for his batting prowess and had a tremendous record against arch-rivals India. He scored 3 centuries and one half-century in six innings with an outstanding average of 102.

His career was cut short due to his spot-fixing antics on the field and he was eventually slapped with a 10-year ban from cricket.

As a consequence of his involvement in spot-fixing, the flamboyant batter only represented Pakistan in 2 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 18 T20Is.

