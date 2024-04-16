Glenn Maxwell Takes an Indefinite Break From IPL Amid Fatigue Issues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the start of the season and Glenn Maxwell’s abysmal form has been a pivotal reason that their team chemistry has suffered.

Faf Du Plessis’s side is currently languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points after 7 matches, which means that they have registered only one win with almost half of the season gone.

Maxwell, 28, has only scored 32 runs in his last 6 innings for RCB including three ducks while claiming 4 wickets as an off-spin bowler.

Speaking to the reporters the Aussie allrounder said, “After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also pointed out that Maxwell is struggling against the fast bowlers and delivery above waste height is becoming problematic for the Australian allrounder.

“I went to Faf du Plessis (RCB captain) and the coaches last game and said it was time to probably try someone else. I have been in this situation before, where you can keep playing and dig yourself into a hole. Now is the best time to give myself a mental and physical break.” Maxwell said.

He admitted that there is a huge void for a quality batter in RCB who can provide impetus to the innings after the powerplay in middle overs and he has been unable to fill that void as a middle-order batter.

Maxwell clarified that he would be available for selection again once he recovers from his mental and physical fatigue, emphasizing that it is important for him to be in a solid mental space to perform as an athlete.

The Royals Challengers will next face the Kolkata Knights Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.