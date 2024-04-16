Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Seeks List of Political Appointments in PCB

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has sought the list of employees who were recruited based on political affiliations during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf.

According to sources, the PCB Chairman has asked for the current members of the board as well who have been appointed recently and asked for their salary details as well.

The process of making the entire list is already in the works, reportedly the employees on the list will be scrutinized based on their educational credentials.

PCB is expected to make some important decisions following the scrutiny process that can result in massive downsizing in important decisions as per multiple reports.

Mohsin Naqvi was elected as PCB Chairman unopposed in February while also serving as the Interior Minister in the federal cabinet and Senator in the Upper House of Parliament.

On April 8, Naqvi was sworn in as a member of the Senate and since then he has taken charge of three most important roles in the country.

The PCB Chief’s decision to scrutinize some of the board members in the apex cricketing body can create a significant impact on the current scenario of Pakistan cricket.

Recently, Mohsin Naqvi also announced plans to upgrade the three main cricket stadiums of Pakistan before the commencement of the ICC Champions Trophy in February next year, it remains to be seen whether Gaddafi Stadium, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Bank Arena go through their timely upgradation or not.