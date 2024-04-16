Gold Price in Pakistan Nears Rs. 250,000 Per Tola After Another Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 2:58 pm

Gold price in Pakistan continued its upward surge on Tuesday, gaining Rs. 2,400 per tola to near the Rs. 250,000 mark.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,400 per tola to Rs. 249,700, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 2,057 to Rs. 214,077.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $2,385.35 per ounce as of 0611 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.8 percent at $2,401.90.

International gold prices were already on a strong run but the rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel have increased the demand for the safe-haven metal.

ProPK Staff

lens

