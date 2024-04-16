IT Ministry Initiates Process for Hiring Director General Telecom (Wireless) 

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has taken a significant step towards enhancing the leadership within the telecom sector by deciding on the appointment for the post of Director General Telecom (Wireless).

This decision follows the vacancy left by Jahanzib Rahim, the Member Telecom MoITT, who recently relinquished the charge of Director General Telecom (Wireless) after assuming a new role as Member Telecom at the Ministry of IT.

In alignment with its mandate to develop policies for advancing the National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and services, the Ministry has announced an open call for applications for the Director General (Telecom Wireless), MP-II SCALE position. The Ministry is seeking dynamic professionals with extensive expertise in the field, emphasizing qualifications such as a Ph.D. or Masters in relevant disciplines along with significant professional experience.

According to the Ministry, the ideal candidate must possess a deep understanding of cutting-edge telecommunication technologies, including Next Generation Networks, IP Telephony, OFC System, and Convergence, among others. Strong leadership qualities, interpersonal skills, and a track record of crafting and implementing ICT policies are also essential criteria for the role.

The age limit for applicants is set at a maximum of 62 years, and the appointment for the Director General (Telecom Wireless) will initially be on a contract basis for three years, with the possibility of extension based on performance evaluation.

Following the submission of applications, a shortlisting committee will be formed to review the candidates’ qualifications. Subsequently, a selection committee, appointed by the Secretary of IT and Telecom, will recommend three candidates for final appointment, subject to the approval of the Prime Minister.