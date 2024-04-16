KP Cancels Multiple Board Papers in a District

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the cancellation of matriculation annual exam papers in Chitral from Thursday to Saturday due to rainfall.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai in Peshawar today. The meeting also agreed to reschedule these papers for a later date.

It is important to note that the upcoming examinations will be held as per the original schedule in the rest of the districts. The Education Minister directed all boards to promptly assign examination staff duties and ensure that security measures and other arrangements are fully prepared.

He also warned of taking strict action against anyone involved in leaking board papers.

Amidst the recent heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that at least 21 individuals have tragically lost their lives in various incidents across the province.

According to the PDMA, the recent rain spell led to 330 incidents of roof and wall collapses, destroying 53 houses and damaging another 277 structures. Furthermore, the PDMA reported that 32 individuals sustained injuries in various incidents across the province.