FDE Announces Results of 5th Class and 8th Class Centralized Exams

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the results of the 5th and 8th centralized examinations for the year 2023-24.

You can check the results by visiting the FDE website.

On the other hand, the Federal Ministry of Education has decided to discontinue the centralized examination system for grade 5 in the schools under the control of the FDE.

The ministry in a statement said that the decision was taken to alleviate exam stress and anxiety and eliminate unwarranted comparison and competition among peers.

However, the ministry has decided that the eighth-grade centralized exam will continue to be conducted as usual.

It is pertinent to mention that the FDE previously organized centralized examinations for grades five and eight annually. The students from private schools were also allowed to participate in these exams.

Despite discontinuing the centralized exams, it has been decided that the summative internal diagnostic assessments will continue to ensure teachers’ accountability.