Naseem Shah Within Reach of Achieving Major Milestone in International Cricket

Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah is closing in on reaching 100 wickets in international cricket as the Green Shirts face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting April 18.

Having made his Test debut against Australia in 2019, at the tender age of 16, Naseem made his ODI and T20I debut against Netherlands and India respectively in 2022.

The right-arm fast bowler has 98 wickets in 50 matches, with Sri Lanka being his prime victim, with 24 dismissals, and New Zealand at second, with 23 dismissals.

Naseem has bagged 51 wickets in Tests, 32 in ODIs, and 15 in T20I cricket so far. He averages 33.82 in Tests, 16.96 in ODIs and 34.66 in T20Is. He also has the credit of taking a hat trick against Bangladesh in Tests.

Naseem will be looking to cross the 100-wicket milestone in the upcoming T20 series against the Kiwis. Naseem, regarded as one of the best pacers in world cricket, has recently returned from a shoulder injury. His exceptional performances in PSL 9 helped Islamabad United lift their third PSL title.

On the other hand, pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently reversed their retirement, made a comeback in the Pakistan squad for the series.

Newcomers Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have got the nod of selectors after impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League season nine.