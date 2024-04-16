National Women’s One-Day Tournament Set to Begin

Pakistan Cricket Board is set to conduct National Women’s One-Day Tournament from April 17 as six regions fight it out to determine the winner.

The tournament will be held in a Double-Round Robin format, identical to Pakistan Super League, as each side will play 10 league matches before the top two sides progress to the Final for a total Prize Money of PKR 2.245 Million.

All the matches are scheduled to be held across four venues: Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Iqbal Stadium, Bohranwali Ground and Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground, in Faisalabad. A total of 30 league matches and the Final will be held in the four grounds.

Schedule For Day One

Date Teams Ground 17-04-2024 Quetta Vs Rawalpindi Jawad Sports Complex Ground 17-04-2024 Karachi Vs Multan Iqbal Stadium 17-04-2024 Peshawar Vs Lahore Bohranwali Ground

The six regions fighting for the title include: (1) Karachi (2) Lahore (3) Quetta (4) Multan (5) Peshawar (6) Rawalpindi.

One problem arises with the scheduling of the tournament, as the national side is playing a home series against West Indies where the first-choice cricketers are occupied.

The quality of the domestic tournament will be judged once it begins as the premier cricketers aren’t available during the majority part of the league stage.

West Indies are touring Pakistan for a three-match WODI and five-match WT20I series.

Regions & Captains