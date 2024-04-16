Pakistan Team Plays Indoor Cricket in Hotel

Pakistan cricket team players were seen playing indoor cricket ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

National team cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan were playing the indoor game while a few non-cricketers were also a part of the fielding squad.

The video started with Zaman playing impressive defensive shots before he was bowled by spinner Abrar Ahmed. Imad Wasim came in to bat next; his wicket was taken by ex-T20I captain Shaheen.

A non-member of the cricket side faced Shaheen’s bouncer when he came in to bat after Imad’s dismissal. His wicket fell due to an off-cutter from the left-arm pacer.

Imad took a jibe at the non-member by saying, “Why did you talk while batting?” as he indicated that he lost his concentration due to communication.

Next to bat was Abrar, who faced Imad’s spin in a confident manner.

One of the reasons why such content is put out among the supporters is to give everyone confidence about the team unity after rumors post the white-ball captaincy saga.

Shaheen was removed as the T20I captain after an abysmal performance against the Kiwis, 4-1, and franchise side, Lahore Qalandars, finishing at the bottom of Pakistan Super League 9 under his captaincy. Pakistan Cricket Board termed the decision “a strategic move aimed at ensuring player well-being and peak performance”.