Former Brazilian Football Star’s Wife Reveals Shocking Reason Behind their Divorce

Veteran Brazilian football star Kaka married his childhood sweetheart Caroline Celico in 2005 but their marriage lasted only 10 years after his wife divorced him following the falling out between the couple.

ALSO READ PFF Set To Kick Start National Women’s Football Championship 2024 On May 5

In a recent interview, the ex-wife of the veteran footballer said that she left him because he was too perfect stating, “Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me.”

The duo divorced in 2015 and parted ways due to a broken marriage leaving many questions in the eyes of well-wishers and fans.

In 2019, Kaka announced his engagement to Brazilian model Carolina Dias. On the other hand, Caroline married Eduardo Scarpa Juliao in 2021.

The 2007 Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement in 2017 and expressed his interest in a managerial role or sporting director, someone who could be a link between the field and the club.

Kaka has played for massive European football clubs such as AC Milan and Real Madrid during his peak years subsequently he was also part of the FIFA World Cup 2002 winning squad.

ALSO READ Fourth Pakistani Footballer Joins Afghanistan’s Champions League

Kaka remains the legend of the game and his dribbling ability, flair, pace, and knack of scoring goals makes him one of the most deadly central attacking midfielders in the 21st century.