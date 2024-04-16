T20 Records Tumble as Sunrisers Hyderabad Demolish RCB in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored the highest franchise league total, 287/3, powered by World Cup winner Travis Head’s century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the seventh edition of Indian Premier League.

A second record achieved during the course of this match was the most runs scored in a single T20 match, 549, as the two team’s batters combined for a giant effort.

Travis, 102, and Heinrich Klaasen, 67, were the highest run-getters for the Hyderabad franchise while Abdul Samad, 37, scored with a strike rate of 370.

The Aussie had scored a 24-ball 62 when Sunrisers made 277 for 3 against Mumbai on March 27; now he belted a career-best 102 off 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Travis hit eight sixes, and Heinrich Klaasen seven in a 31-ball 67, out of a Sunrisers total of 22 – another IPL record.

English pacer, Reece Topley, remained the most expensive bowler as his figures read 4-0-68-1 while Vijaykumar Vyshak recorded 4-0-64-0.

RCB replied with 262/7 as Dinesh Karthik’s 35-ball 83 remained the standout performance. South African batter, Faf du Plessis, scored 62 runs but the effort couldn’t help reach the enormous target of 288.

Sunrisers’ Impact Sub, Mayank Markande, dismissed Virat Kohli in the first half of the chase which led to a plethora of wickets.

Karthik tried to power the innings towards the total through the seven sixes coming off his bat including a switch-hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he couldn’t prevent RCB from slumping to a fifth successive loss and remaining at the bottom of the points table.

Aussie pacer and SRH’s captain, Pat Cummins, was the most successful bowler as he recorded figures of 4-0-43-3.