PSL 10 Likely to Take Place Alongside IPL

The tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is likely to be conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in April next year due to the jam-packed first three months of 2025.

Many franchise owners have raised concerns over this due to the unavailability of marquee foreign players who will opt for the Indian Premier League that starts at the end of March every year, which means that the quality of the players and the viewership of PSL could see a major dent unless PCB decides to directly compete with the IPL.

ALSO READ Young Pacer Ihsanullah Goes to UK After Botched Recovery by PCB

PCB has already rejected the proposal of the franchise owners to conduct the league in September 2024 considering that England is likely to tour Pakistan in that month while the men in green will travel to Australia for an away series in November later this year.

The country is set to host a tri-nation series for the first time in 20 years in January 2025 that will include teams like South Africa and New Zealand.

Following the tri-nation series Pakistan will travel to the land of the Kiwis for an away series and will then host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 during February and March.

The jam-packed schedule in the first three months of 2025 will force PCB to conduct the PSL season 10 in a month where other international cricket leagues will take place as well which means that one way or the other the schedule of the league will collide with other leagues.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out at Selection Committee for Ignoring Domestic Performers

PCB and all franchise owners are constantly having meetings due to the problematic situation of scheduling the PSL season 10. It is yet to be seen whether the PCB takes the risk of scheduling the league season alongside IPL or not.