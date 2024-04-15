Babar Azam Set to Overtake Kohli and Rohit as Highest Scorer in T20Is

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam, is third on the list of highest run-getters in T20I cricket as he looks to chase the top spot.

Babar, currently, stands on 3,698 runs while Indian batter Virat Kohli stands tall on 4,037 runs. The Pakistani batter requires 339 runs to equal Kohli’s tally of runs as he gets the opportunity in a five-match home series against New Zealand.

Kohli is leading the charts with 109 innings in T20I cricket while Babar has played 103 innings. Babar’s prolific run-scoring in the shortest format of the game provides him with a golden chance to take over the Indian batting legend.

India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma is currently second on the list with 3,974 runs while the list also includes Kiwi batter, Martin Guptill and hard-hitting Irish opener, Paul Stirling.

Most runs in T20I cricket

Name Innings Runs Virat Kohli 109 4037 Rohit Sharma 143 3974 Babar Azam 103 3698 Martin Guptill 118 3531 Paul Stirling 136 3491

The Kiwi’s squad touched down in Islamabad on Sunday, meanwhile, the Green Team has assembled in the capital after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Pakistan men’s T20I cricket team faces multiple challenges leading up to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as the team travels to multiple locations before heading to US and West Indies for the major event.

The national team plays twelve T20Is – five against New Zealand (home), three against Ireland (away) and four against England (away) – before departing for the coveted T20 mega-event in June.

One of the major questions to answer is related to the opening pair. Babar Azam was recently (re)appointed as the captain of the white-ball side, and there is evidence that he isn’t a fan of batting at one-down.

With the T20 game ever-evolving, it is now a must for every team to capitalize the powerplay and be in a commanding position heading into the 14 overs where the field is relatively closed.