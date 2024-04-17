PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Behind-the-Scenes: How Bismah Maroof Brought Change In PCB’s Maternity Policy?

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 4:54 pm

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof unveiled how the maternity policy was changed during the time of her pregnancy by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Former CEO of Pakistan cricket team Wasim Khan changed the policy so that her daughter and mother could travel to New Zealand during the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

PCB’s maternity leave policy gives women a year’s paid leave and cricketers in men’s national team a month’s paid leave including shared costs of a support person to help with childcare which was Bismah Maroof’s mother in this case.

Bismah Maroof expressed gratitude towards her mother and how she supported him during the difficult time when she was making a return to the international arena after her pregnancy.

Previously Asmavia Iqbal, Fatima Batool, and Nain Abidi were all of the women’s team players who represented Pakistan and could not continue their careers after marriage and pregnancy because there were no proper maternity leave policies.

While speaking on a podcast about the visa issue that her mother and daughter faced during the ICC Women’s World Cup two years ago she recounted, “I told the PCB, that I could not travel as I needed the support of my mother and could leave my child alone at the time as she was only six months old, it was a challenging period but PCB helped us out and resolved the issue in the end.”

Pakistan’s most prolific batter in the women’s team will now play a pivotal part in the home series against West Indies where the Girls in Green will play 3 ODIs and five T20I matches in Karachi.

Via SkySports

Shayan Obaid Alexander

