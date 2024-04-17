Head Coach Azhar Mahmood Hints on Resting Babar Azam for Some Matches

Pakistan head coach Azhar Mahmood has emphasized the importance of rotation in the playing XI, ahead of the impending five-match series against New Zealand.

The former all-rounder indicated that even captain Babar Azam can be asked to sit out a few matches as the team management wants to adopt a serious rotation policy ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan’s premier pacer, Shaheen Afridi might not play the first two matches, keeping in line with the above stated rotation policy.

During a press briefing, Azhar confirmed that the coaching staff has not decided yet who will be the openers for the first T20I match in Rawalpindi considering the Men in Green have various options in Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

While speaking about the New Zealand side he reiterated that the Kiwis cannot be underestimated even with their second-string side as their players have vast experience in domestic cricket and have been putting in solid performances in T20 cricket.

He pointed out that the balance of the team has been bolstered with the inclusion of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim but maintained that Pakistan seriously needs to improve their average batting score of 160 in the first innings of the shortest format of the game.

In case of rain in tomorrow’s match, Azhar said that the team can go with two spinners, keeping in mind the pitch conditions and the weather.

Azhar Mahmood confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi is fully fit for the match and was not facing any injury refuting the latest media reports about the star pacer’s fitness.

Pakistan is set to play three T20I matches in Rawalpindi against the Kiwis while the last two matches will be held in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Green Shirts are set to face the Kiwis in their first T20I match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tomorrow.