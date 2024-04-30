Consumer Confidence Index Falls by 2.4% in April

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 12:01 am

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Pakistan fell by 2.4 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis or 0.8 points to 32.8 in April 2024, according to Consumer Confidence Survey report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the survey, the Current Economic Conditions (CEC) index improved by 0.9 points to 31.8 while the Expected Economic Conditions (EEC) index declined by 2.5 points to 33.9 in April 2024 over the previous wave.

The CCI for urban households declined by 0.3 points to 32.7, whereas for rural households, it declined by 2.8 points to 33.3 in April 2024 over the previous wave.

The CCI of fresh households recorded a decline of 3.1 points to 31.6 in April 2024. For rotating households, it increased by 3.9 points to 35.3 in April 2024 compared with March 2024.

Consumers’ Inflation Expectations increased by 1.8 points to 74.5 in April 2024 as compared to the previous wave of the survey.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

