Usman Khan Sheds Light on His Strenuous Journey to Pakistan Team

Pakistan’s opening batter Usman Khan revealed his arduous journey to the Pakistan squad and hoped to make an impact for the national team in the upcoming weeks.

The 28-year-old hails from Farooqabad, however, he later settled in Karachi to excel in his career as a cricketer but due to the financial needs of his family, he eventually decided to travel to the United Arab Emirates. (U.A.E)

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) social media platform, he recounted his initial days in the U.A.E, “I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket. The support from the owner was instrumental in our team winning numerous local tournaments.”

The problematic state of affairs in Pakistan forced him to leave the country during his time with the Karachi Port Trust department in domestic cricket.

Usman finally got his breakthrough in the 2022 T10 league and impressed coaches like Andy Flower who roped him in for Multan Sultans as a local player in PSL season 8.

Following his stellar performances he finally got a contract from the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), but later changed his decision to play for Pakistan in international cricket when PCB came calling for his services.

ECB banned him from cricket eventually for 5 years, terminating his contract due to a legal breach when the player was selected for the Kakul training camp by PCB.

The flamboyant batter equaled the record of Kamran Akmal this season for most PSL centuries while smashing 430 runs becoming the second most prolific batter in the PSL season 9.