K-Electric Seeks Increase of Over Rs. 18 Per Unit in Electricity Price Under FCA

Karachi’s power utility K-Electric has submitted a request for provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the period of July 2023 to March 2024 to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In a public notice, NEPRA highlighted that KE has sought its permission to charge Rs. 18.86 per unit additional FCA from its consumers for seven months.

In its application, KE sought Rs. 18.86 per unit increase in the FCA for seven out of the past nine months and suggested Rs. 0.29 per unit decrease for the other two months (September and November 2023). If the request is approved, the total impact of the increase for the duration of nine months would be Rs. 18.57 per unit.

The power regulator will conduct a hearing on the matter on May 9.