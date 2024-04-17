Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Heavy Fine and Suspension After Elbowing Opponent

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, faces disciplinary action after elbowing an opponent in the Semi-Final match of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

The National Disciplinary Committee intends to suspend the Portuguese player for two matches and fine him 20,000 riyals under the pretext of disgraceful behaviour during his expulsion against Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the Super Cup.

Ronaldo will miss the games against Al Khaleej and Al Fayha in the Saudi Arabian Pro League, where his side, Al-Nassr, stands in the 2nd position.

Previously, the 39-year-old forward was suspended for an indecent gesture towards fans of the Al Shabab club. On that occasion, he missed the drawn match against Al Hazem.

In the current season, Ronaldo has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 25 Pro League matches in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Ronaldo’s life partner Georgina Rodriguez said during the Paris Fashion Week that the Portuguese legend might retire in a year or two, clearly indicating that his playing days are coming to an end.

“Cristiano one more year, then it’s over, Maybe two, I don’t know,” she said in a viral social media video.

The Portuguese striker stated in an interview last October that he intends to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will strive to achieve that goal two years down the line from now.

“I feel good. My body is responding to how I’ve treated it over the years. I’m happy both at my club and in the national team. I’ve scored plenty of goals, and I feel in good shape physically. It’s a question of enjoying the moment,” said the Al Nassr talisman.