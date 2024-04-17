Hardik Pandya May be Dropped from India’s T20 World Cup Squad After Poor Form

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya has been in woeful form this season and the Indian team’s Chief Selectors are doubtful over his selection as an all-rounder in the team ahead of the T20I World Cup in June.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar convened a meeting recently where the allrounder’s inclusion in the World Cup squad was the main point of the discussion.

Pandya’s propensity to leak runs in crucial moments while not being able to complete his 4 overs quota in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly this season has been a serious cause of concern.

The allrounder has only scored 131 runs in six innings this season while only bowling 11 overs in the IPL this season which has resulted in captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar looking for other options.

In recent matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Pandya did not even bowl a single over while he only bowled one over in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which clearly shows his form with the ball.

The 30-year-old has only finished his quota of 4 overs only twice in the IPL so far and has picked up just 3 wickets with an economy rate of above 12.

Following his appointment as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians, the allrounder has looked off-colour, his form is worrying considering that he brings balance to the Indian team as the third seamer and pinch hitter in the middle overs.

Indian selectors are now observing Shivam Dube’s form closely who has been a pivotal player for Chennai Super Kings this season, although he has not bowled even a single over this season.

Hardik Pandya will need to improve his bowling form before the end of the IPL with the ICC T20I World Cup, in the USA and the Caribbean, just around the corner.