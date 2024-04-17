PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Hardik Pandya May be Dropped from India’s T20 World Cup Squad After Poor Form

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 17, 2024 | 1:59 pm

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya has been in woeful form this season and the Indian team’s Chief Selectors are doubtful over his selection as an all-rounder in the team ahead of the T20I World Cup in June.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar convened a meeting recently where the allrounder’s inclusion in the World Cup squad was the main point of the discussion.

ALSO READ

Pandya’s propensity to leak runs in crucial moments while not being able to complete his 4 overs quota in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly this season has been a serious cause of concern.

The allrounder has only scored 131 runs in six innings this season while only bowling 11 overs in the IPL this season which has resulted in captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar looking for other options.

In recent matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Pandya did not even bowl a single over while he only bowled one over in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which clearly shows his form with the ball.

The 30-year-old has only finished his quota of 4 overs only twice in the IPL so far and has picked up just 3 wickets with an economy rate of above 12.

Following his appointment as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians, the allrounder has looked off-colour, his form is worrying considering that he brings balance to the Indian team as the third seamer and pinch hitter in the middle overs.

ALSO READ

Indian selectors are now observing Shivam Dube’s form closely who has been a pivotal player for Chennai Super Kings this season, although he has not bowled even a single over this season.

Hardik Pandya will need to improve his bowling form before the end of the IPL with the ICC T20I World Cup, in the USA and the Caribbean, just around the corner.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>