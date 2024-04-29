No Proposal Under Consideration to Tax Solar Panels: Minister

Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday said no proposal for imposing any tax on solar panels is on the table.

In a post on “banned” X, the minister clarified that no summary has been initiated by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) or by the Power Division in this regard.

He further clarified that taxing a product is not even the mandate of CPPA-G and it belongs to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Net Metering Punishes Poorer Households

However, he added that the net metering regime, as practiced today, unduly punishes non-participant poorer households.

The minister said that the net metering regime is being reviewed to ensure that: