Babar Azam Needs Two More 50s to Achieve Monumental Landmark

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam will be looking to achieve a monumental feat in the upcoming series against New Zealand as he is just two half-centuries away from becoming the fourth batter in the world to score 100 50+ scores in T20 cricket.

Babar has accumulated 11 centuries and 87 fifties, 98 in total, in 280 T20 innings. This amounts to a 50+ score after (approximately) every 3.5 innings.

The right-hand top-order batter can become the 4th T20 player, joining the likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner and Virat Kohli, in achieving a century of 50+ scores feat.

Cricketer Scoring 50+ Score In A T20 Innings Chris Gayle 110 David Warner 110 Virat Kohli 102

Babar has scored 10,495 runs in 290 T20 matches. He averages 44.28 with a strike rate of 129.32; he has sent the ball past the rope over 1300 times, with 193 of those being sixes.

The Lahore-born batter’s record in T20Is is equally impressive. He averages 41.55 at a strike rate of 129.12; hitting 3 centuries and 33 fifties.

Babar is in contention for other records during the Kiwi series. Wins in three out of five matches will result in Babar becoming the most successful T20I captain, surpassing the record held by Brian Masaba from Uganda who has 44 wins as captain. Babar is currently tied with England’s Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan with 42 wins as captain.

Most T20I wins as captain:

Player Matches Wins Brian Masaba 56 44 Asghar Afghan 52 42 Babar Azam 71 42 Eoin Morgan 72 42

Babar can also become the first Pakistani batter to surpass 4000 runs in T20I cricket as he requires 302 more to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli is the current leader in T20I run-scoring, 4037 runs, while Rohit Sharma stands second.

Most runs in T20I cricket: