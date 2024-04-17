PM Invites Shanghai Electric Group to Expand Its Coal Mining Projects in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday invited China’s Shanghai Electric Group to expand its coal mining projects in Pakistan and shift the country’s imported coal-fired power plants to local coal.

The premier made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by its Chairman Wu Lei which called on him in Islamabad.

The PM said the government will provide all facilities to the Chinese investors. He assured the delegation that no compromise would be made on the security of Chinese workers in Pakistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen the friendly ties and economic cooperation with China.

The meeting was briefed about progress on different projects. The meeting was informed that Shanghai Electric Group was working on Thar Coal Mine Development and a 1320 MW Coal Power Project in Pakistan.

Shanghai Electric Group is one of the largest Chinese companies operating in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.