Industries Minister Orders Fertilizer Companies to Withdraw Recent Urea Price Hike

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 5:48 pm
Fertilizer | ProPakistani

Industries Minister directs to withdraw recent urea price hike۔ In a move to protect the interests of farmers, Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Tuesday directed the fertilizer companies to immediately reverse the recent increase in urea prices.

He said while chairing an emergency meeting with representatives of fertilizer companies, including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Private Limited, and Fatima Fertilizer Company, to discuss the sudden price hike. Secretary Industry and Production Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting۔

The minister has rejected the fertilizer companies’ justification for the price increase, citing no change in production costs. He emphasized that the government’s top priority is to protect farmers’ interests and ensure the uninterrupted supply of urea during the upcoming Kharif season. The fertilizer companies sought time of 3 days to reverse the decision to grant relief to farmers۔

The minister highlighted that the government has decided to import 200,000 metric tons of urea. Further، even 500،000 metric tons of urea would be imported if needed to meet local demands۔

He directed all provinces to stop hoarding and illegal profiteering of urea fertilizer, adding that fertilizer companies share urea fertilizer distribution plans every month in advance.

The minister asked fertilizer companies that all stakeholders should be consulted before increasing urea fertilizer prices in the future.

He stressed that an increase in the price of urea fertilizer without an increase in the cost of production is not acceptable.

