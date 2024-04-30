Retired Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz is The New Chairman of PPSC

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 5:52 pm

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman has appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz as the new Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

According to a private news channel, the retired Lieutenant General will serve as the PPSC’s chairman for a three-year term.

The news channel added that the new PPSC chairman will receive a monthly salary of more than Rs. 900,000.

Former PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retired) Malik Zafar Iqbal, concluded his three-year tenure in February. Now, the Governor of Punjab has appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz as his successor.

The notification regarding the appointment of the new PPSC chairman was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Tuesday.

