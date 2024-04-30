Retired Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz is The New Chairman of PPSC

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman has appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz as the new Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

According to a private news channel, the retired Lieutenant General will serve as the PPSC’s chairman for a three-year term.

ALSO READ Govt Imposes 4 Year Education Emergency

The news channel added that the new PPSC chairman will receive a monthly salary of more than Rs. 900,000.

Former PPSC Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retired) Malik Zafar Iqbal, concluded his three-year tenure in February. Now, the Governor of Punjab has appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz as his successor.

ALSO READ Israeli Products Are Now Banned in Sindh High Court

The notification regarding the appointment of the new PPSC chairman was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Tuesday.