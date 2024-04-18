5 Customs Officials Martyred in Attack in Dera Ghazi Khan

Unknown assailants martyred five officials of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs (Peshawar) in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that the officials were fired upon by unknown assailants while performing an Intelligence-Based Operation at Daraban Road, near the village Sagguu in Dera Ismail Khan.

The names of the martyred Intelligence Officers are Aslam Khan, Havaldar Inayat Ullah Khan, Havaldar Akbar Zaman, Sepoy Iftikhar Alam, and Sepoy Shahab Ali.

“Customs had tightened the noose around smuggling around this area as it was frequented by militant networks who were involved in smuggling weapons and vehicles used in attacks in urban centers”, The Khorasan Diary reported quoting a senior Customs official.