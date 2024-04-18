FBR Issues List of Focal Persons for POS Integration

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of 25 focal persons in the field formations for better coordination between FBR/Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and Tier-I retailers for the point of sales (POS) integration.

The FBR issued a list of 25 Inland Revenue officials on Thursday. The list revealed that focal persons included Additional Commissioners (Inland Revenue); Assistant Commissioner-IR and Deputy Commissioner-IR working in the Large Taxpayers Office (LTOs), Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) across the country.

The FBR has nominated Mehboob Ur Rehman (Manager Development-PRAL) as focal person for technical support from the PRAL, FBR list added.